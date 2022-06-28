Upstate, New York Dog Stranded in Pipe, Saved By NYS Trooper

This sounds like a scene out of 'Homeward Bound' if you ask me. We love a story with a happy ending, especially when it involves a pet.

A senior dog in Broome County had been missing for several days, according to reports. The 13-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever named Lilah was gone for days and somehow found herself stuck deep underground in a culvert pipe.

New York State Trooper “Jimmy” Rasaphone and Trooper Ana Reynas were dispatched to an area in the town of Conklin earlier this week, and from there the rescue mission started.

The New York State Police shared the harrowing tale on Facebook writing:

After learning that Lilah had been missing for several days and now deep underground Trooper Rasaphone decided he was going to help. The trooper tied a rope to Lilah’s leash and disappeared into the dark pipe. After crawling about 15-feet he found Lilah and got a collar on her. With the help of her owner, they were able to pull her out to safety. Troopers, thank you for going above and beyond and showing compassion to help get this pup back home to her owner.

Thanks to Trooper Rasaphone Lilah is safe and home with her family.

Now that summer is finally here, many dogs and their owners are heading outside. With 4th of July coming up the loud noises brought on by fireworks may spook your pup causing them to run away. The Dutchess County SPCA shared a helpful list of ways to comfort your dogs (and cats) in stressful situations. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

