Chilling Barn Fire Erupts in One Hudson Valley Area [PHOTOS]

The pictures are very alarming and frightening. First, we have to give a big thank you to all of the firefights who run into danger and keeps us all safe here in the Hudson Valley. It can be a thankless job and we would be so lost without the brave men and women who decide to do it. One fire could have been a lot worse if it weren't for the brave firefighters in the Hudson Valley.

Where did a big fire recently break out in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1 Facebook, the Union Vale Fire Department was dispatched at about 12:10 on Wednesday morning for a reported barn fire. According to officials, the firefighters were quickly advised that the barn was full of flames. If you look at the pictures below it became a very scary sight quickly.

Sources say, the main body of the fire was knocked down in about an hour and a half. The fire could have been much worse and it wasn't because of the excellent and quick thinking of the firefighters who responded. A lot of people helped out and the Union Vale Fire Department was assisted by the Lagrange, Dover, Pawling, Pleasant Valley and Beekman Fire Departments. East Fishkill was represented by the Hopewell Hose, Stormville and Hillside Lake Fire Companies.

No word yet on how the fire was started, but we will keep you updated as more details come out. Thank you again to all of the firefighters who assisted.

