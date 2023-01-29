Helpful: 8 Key Food Ingredients That Must Be Listed on NYS Items

Do you have food allergies? There are many ingredients that are present in a large number of food items, more specifically, ingredients that can make you sick or in some extreme instances, even kill.

What are these food items? What did New York just add to the list of items that need to be 'declared' on your food packaging so no one else gets sick? This small item could surprise you. Plus, what are other items that are required to be on a food label or food packaging?

What are the food items or allergens that are required to be listed on a food label?

First, if you do have a food allergy, my heart goes out to you. You have to be extremely vigilant as well as an advocate for yourself. One of the biggest or most common food allergies is dairy, more specifically lactose intolerance. While most people can still consume it, the pains that it can cause for some are no joking matter.

What is another very common food allergy, that can cause people to go into anaphylactic shock?

Nuts are a common food allergy too. This is also one that can be onset later in life. My brother-in-law had no sign of a nut allergy until he was in his late 30s. Then one day he had to be rushed to the hospital. He is allergic to all forms of nuts (and tree nuts) as well as bananas.

Both of these allergies came on later in his life.

What are the other food allergy ingredients that are legally required to be on a food label?

The other food allergy ingredients that are legally required to be on a food label include, but are not limited to, fish (& shellfish), wheat (gluten), corn, soy, dairy, eggs, and peanuts along with tree nuts.

There is one new item that as of the beginning of 2023 also will start to be included on the food label "this item contains" and that is sesame. Until it was added to this list, I had no idea how many items had sesame and how many forms that sesame came in.

If you have a food allergy, I hope that the Food and Drug Administration continues to work on transparency in package labeling.

