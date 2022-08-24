Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley

Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State.

Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District.

Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess County Executive in New York's 19th Congressional District

The special election pitted Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat and Dutchess County's Republican Executive Marc Molinaro. Both were battling for the seat vacated by Antonio Delgado when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul choose Delagado to be New York's Lieutenant Governor.

Molinaro's campaign focused on crime and inflation while Ryan's vowed to be a congressman who would fight for abortion rights.

New York's 19th Congressional District is considered a swing district because Joe Biden won the district by just 2 points in 2020, according to NewsSource.

Who Won New York's Battle in Hudson Valley

It appears Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan is heading to Capitol Hill.

The New York State Board of Election website reports Ryan defeated Molinaro by nearly 129,000 votes, with all votes counted.

Below are New York State's unofficial election night results:

Pat Ryan (Dem): 65,943 Votes, 51.07%

Marc Molinaro: 62,952 Votes, 48,75%

"Choice was on the ballot. Freedom was on the ballot, and tonight choice and freedom won. We voted like our democracy was on the line because it is. We upended everything we thought we knew about politics and did it together," Ryan stated just after before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. "NY-19, it will be my honor to serve you in Congress."

The Associated Press called the race for Ryan at 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NPR.

"Congratulations to my friend Pat Ryan on tonight’s victory! This is a huge win for New York and our entire country. I know you’ll be a champion for working families and our New York values in the halls of Congress," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

Dutchess County Executive Has Not Issued Statement

Molinaro has yet to issue a statement. Just before midnight, he told his supporters "we will wait for every vote to come in."

New York 17th Congressional District Dem Primary

In New York's 17th Congressional District, in the Hudson Valley, Sean Patrick Maloney defeated Alessandra Biaggi, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-backed candidate, by over 33 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.

“Voters in the Hudson Valley have spoken: they want leaders who will put partisanship aside to get real results. Thank you to the people of NY-17 for your faith in me. It is the honor of my life to represent Hudson Valley families in Congress, and I am humbled to have the Democratic nomination and the opportunity to continue fighting for our communities," Maloney stated. "Now is the time to come together and ensure the Hudson Valley resoundingly rejects the radical, anti-choice, pro-gun policies of MAGA Republican Mike Lawler.”

