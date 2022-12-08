Why This Young Boy Was Sworn Into 700 Law Enforcement Agencies

He's raising awareness for a very important cause. Every now and then there is a story that really tugs at your heart, this is one of them. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a post from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and it was about an incredible young boy who is doing something that is beyond special.

Get our free mobile app

What happened with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office?

Ulster County Sheriff's Office/Canva Ulster County Sheriff's Office/Canva loading...

I don't even know where to start with it because it's such an amazing story. Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel has been battling brain and spine cancer and he made it his mission to be sworn into as many law enforcement agencies as possible. Did I mention that he is only 10-years-old? He is undergoing treatment and draws inspiration from a young girl named Abigail Arias who also fought against cancer and had the same mission. Wow

The Ulster County connection:

It was a recently a big day for DJ because he was sworn into the Ulster County Sheriff's Office as an honorary Deputy Sheriff. This wasn't just any swearing in, DJ is now an honorary member of over 700 law enforcement agencies and FBI National Academy Session 284.

We can all take a lesson from DJ, no matter what you're going through there's always a way to stay positive and help others around you. Even in the toughest of times, you can always help others and try to bring some fun and joy to those around you. Keep up the good work DJ, you're an inspiration to all of us.

We are talking about the police, here are some new laws we should be aware of and how gun violence has been declared an emergency:

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.