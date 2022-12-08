Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans

An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime.

Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover.

Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover

Jennifer Hudson/YouTube Jennifer Hudson/YouTube loading...

Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The couple was told they were semifinalists in a home makeover giveaway.

Both are army veterans. They've been together for 25 years and married for 14. The Greens have three children and are also fostering two toddlers. Hudson shocked the couple and told them they won the home makeover giveaway.

The family purchased their Monticello home about five years ago, without knowing "there were concerns" with the home, Renee told Hudson.

Couple Met In Middle School In New Rochelle, New York

Jennifer Hudson/YouTube Jennifer Hudson/YouTube loading...

Shomari and Renee met in middle school in New Rochelle, New York. Renee told Hudson when she first saw Shomari she went up to him and told him one day they would get married.

Hudson's team is working with interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent and the Behr Paint Company's Operation Homefront, a nonprofit whose aim is to help military families.

"We can't wait to see Nate and Jeremiah's renderings come to life in the Green family's home," Behr Paint Company Vice President of Color & Creative Services Erika Woelfel said. "Their expertise paired with our selection of high-quality products and versatile BEHR Designer Collection paint colors will undoubtedly make for a beautiful home transformation."

Army Veterans Win Home Makeover

Jennifer Hudson/YouTube Jennifer Hudson/YouTube loading...

Shomari is a former Army Combat Veteran who served 4 years of active duty, followed by 1.5 years in reserves. Renee is a former army veteran who now owns her own mental health counseling business in the Hudson Valley.

"The Greens are such a special family, and we really wanted to make sure that the spaces we were making over for them would be beautiful, but also functional. They are a family of seven, so these spaces need to be extra hardworking," Berkus and Brent said in a statement.

Nate and Jeremiah plan to update the family's living room and children's playroom, both are considered high-traffic areas in the home.

Jennifer Hudson/YouTube Jennifer Hudson/YouTube loading...

"Using Our 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas, in both spaces will provide the Greens with a fresh start to the new year while bringing relaxation and calmness for their busy family of seven," Behr Paint Company Global Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Allen said

The re-designed spaces will be revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early 2023.

In 2007, Hudson won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Dreamgirls."

