Ulster County Mobile DMV Still on Pause Because of Covid

The Ulster County DMV is genius! They have a turned a bus into a 'Mobile DMV.' That is the good news. The not so good news? They haven't been able to send it back on the road because of COVID (yes, 2020 problems).

The Mobile DMV, would travel all throughout Ulster County, offering limited services to its residents.

For instance, you could not do all of the same transactions at the Mobile (or Bus) DMV, but you could do the following:

Processing of Drivers Licenses - Renewals

Processing of Learners Permits

Obtaining Non-Driver Identification

Processing of Registrations- Renewals & Originals

Obtaining plates for Passenger, Commercial, Trailers and Motorcycles

The bus would then visit the following places one time per week:

Marlboro Highway/Water Dept, 1650 Route 9W, Milton

Monday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, Lunch 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Saugerties Town Hall, Tuesday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, Lunch 1:00 - 2:00 pm.

Ellenville Town Hall, Wednesday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Lunch - 1:00 - 2:00 pm

New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Dr, New Paltz, NY, Thursday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Lunch - 1:00 to 2:00 pm

Shandaken Town Hall, 1st Friday of the month Friday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, Lunch - 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Shawangunk Town Hall 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Friday of the month, Friday - 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, Lunch - 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

So while we are all patiently awaiting the return of the Mobile DMV or the DMV Bus,