Ulster County Fair 2021, Will It Happen?

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has some encouraging words.

As we approach the summer of 2021, one question that many Hudson Valley folks have been asking is whether or not any of our county fairs are going to take place or not. Doing what we can to try and find some answers, we talked to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show and asked him if he could share an update with us on the status of this years fair.

Ryan told us that the county is currently in talks to try and come up with a plan to allow the fair to happen this year at the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz. Ryan told us that he's "really optimistic" that the fair can happen this year. He said that, "we are just trying to figure how to do it as safely as possible". According to the Ulster County Fair website, the fair is tentatively scheduled to run this summer from August 3rd through August 8th.

Ryan also said that with the announcement this week that the New York State Fair will be happening is good news for the Hudson Valley. The state fair will be opening at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from August 20th to September 6th and will allow close to 50% capacity according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ryan told us that the hard part about planning for event like the fair, is "that we don't really know what things will look like as far as numbers go when we get to August". Ryan did tell us that once the decision is made he'll make sure that we are the first people he'll call to share the news with. So our fingers are crossed that'll it'll be good news Pat shares with us in the next few days. Once we get word we'll update this article.

