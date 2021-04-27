Well-Loved Pawling Tavern for Sale

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a tavern, your dreams may be about to come true. The Tap House Tavern in Pawling, formerly The Pawling Tavern, is for sale. This is a well-loved tavern in a town that’s also well-loved. The tavern is surrounded by quaint shops and restaurants, and is very close to Daryl’s House Club, the restaurant and music venue owned by Daryl Hall from Hall & Oates. Owning a tavern can be tough, but somebody’s gotta do it. Think you could handle it? Check out the photos of what you'll get.

Tap House Tavern in Pawling Is for Sale, and Here’s What You’ll Get if You Buy It Pictures of the Tap House in Pawling

So, what do you think? If you're in the market for a tavern, this might be the right one for you. And Pawling is a great little town.

