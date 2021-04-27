The owner of the store is facing heavy backlash after posting on Facebook that police are not welcome in her store.

The store Soiled Doves, a small local business that sells collectibles, and antiques is located on Main Street in the town of Rosendale and the owner, 74-year-old Elizabeth Bloom has again caused a bit of a stir in an otherwise quiet town according to CBS 2.

It all started when the 74-year-old posted on Facebook that her store will now be closed to any police officers as she wrote, "it's against her religion to sell to murderers." That comment was met with extreme backlash online. Many comments stated that they would never shop at a store that would say something like that.

Others got aggressive with some threatening the older woman. Bloom told CBS that some have threatened physical harm to the self-described "little old lady", "You know, they’re going to beat me up. They’re going to loot me."

Other local businesses also expressed their displeasure with Bloom's comments. The owner of The Big Cheese, Yuval Sterer told CBS that, "I think she went too far with those statements." Another owner, Essell Hoenshell-Watson, who owns The Alternative Baker said, "I don’t think you can paint everyone with the same brush. I don’t think that all cops are bad."

Bloom did say that she was joking when she made the comment and that police are welcome in her store. She said, "I should have realized that people weren’t going to get that I was being sarcastic." She also said, "It’s not safe to be Black in America. That should have been gone a generation ago." As far as losing business because of her comments, Bloom said she’s not worried about it because she’s retired and the store isn't about money for her.

12 Things You Should NEVER Recycle While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Top Women-Led Restaurants in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is home to many restaurants and businesses owned and run by women. Recently, Google has added a feature that makes it easy to search for these women-led businesses in your community. Businesses now have the opportunity to identify themselves with a special designation that will show up when people are seeking out places to dine on the search engine. Below is a list of the top restaurants in the Hudson Valley that show up as being women-led.