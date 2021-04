Realtors say this "rare find" in the "heart of the Hudson Valley" is an "absolute paradise."

'Show-Stopping Oasis' With Private Lake For Sale in Hudson Valley Realtors say this "rare find" in the "heart of the Hudson Valley" is an "absolute paradise."

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries