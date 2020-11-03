Uber, Lyft Offering Discounted Rides to Polls

Today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, is election day.

If you're looking to get to the polls, but aren't sure how you're going to get there, there's some good news. Uber and Lyft, ridesharing services in the Hudson Valley, are offering discounted rides to polling locations.

According to Fox News, Uber and Lyft are both offering discounted rides to polling locations today only. Uber has a list of polling locations in the app. Uber is offering 50%off rides to and from the polls, up to a $7 discount each way. Lyft is offering a 50% discount on one ride to a polling location or ballot dropbox, with a $10 limit. Make sure to use the code 2020VOTE when ordering your Lyft to get the discount.

Here are some important dates to know. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The deadline to register to vote in New York has passed. You can no longer request an absentee ballot in New York State. November 3 is the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, 2020. It must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 10th. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16th.

If you're unsure where your polling location is, it's very easy to find out. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide for how to find your polling location online. It's four simple steps and takes less than a minute. Get out there and vote in today's election!