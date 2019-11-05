Two Ulster County DPW Trucks Involved in Fatal Crash, Police Say

Two Ulster County Department of Public Works vehicles were involved in a crash that left one dead on Monday.

November 4, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Troopers responded to a three-car motor vehicle crash on Albany Post Road in the town of Shawangunk.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, an Ulster County Department of Public Works vehicle, operated by Joseph J. Hull, age 49, was facing southbound on Albany Post Road and attempting to back into a driveway on Albany Post Road.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kevin Kazmar, 34 of Pine Bush, was traveling southbound on Albany Post Road and came up behind the Chevy Silverado striking it causing it to go into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Albany Post Road.

This vehicle was also an Ulster County Department of Public Works truck and was being operated by Andrew A. Basel, age 52. The collision caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee to overturn in the roadway.

Kevin Kazmar was pronounced deceased at the scene by Mobil Life. Hull and Basal were both transported to Orange Regional Hospital where they were treated for minor

injuries and released

