Two of Hudson Valley’s Largest Movie Theaters Announce Reopening

The movies are officially coming back to the Hudson Valley, as two of the area's largest movie theaters announce their opening dates.

Many businesses have been suffering during the pandemic. While some, like restaurants, have been able to readjust their business models to adapt to safety ordinances, others have been forced to completely shut down. Movie theatres have had a tough go, but now there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel as two of the largest theatres in the Hudson Valley have announced that they are finally reopening.

While some local theaters have already opened, they have been reduced to 25% capacity. Showtime Cinemas in Newburgh, the Roosevelt theater in Hyde Park as well as AMC Theaters in Middletown have all been showing films on their indoor screens. Until Now, Regal Cinemas in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill have remained closed, but that's about to change.

Regal announced that their theater located inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria will officially reopen on May 7, just in time to take advantage of a new loosening of safety ordinances. The Fishkill location will follow on May 21.

As of April 26, local theaters will be allowed to increase their capacity from 25% to 33%, so by the time the Regal Cinemas in the Poughkeepsie Galleria opens, they'll be allowed to fill up to a third of each theater.

New safety precautions will be in place when Regal reopens both of their Dutchess County locations. Advance reservations will automatically leave two empty seats between parties and all theaters will Increase fresh air intake by 50% to 100% above normal levels. Of course, facemask wearing will also be required of all patrons.