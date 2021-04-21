Fishkill Gets New Ice Cream Shop with a Delicious Twist

The summer months are almost here, we can taste it. Literally.

When the temperatures rise in the Hudson Valley the lines get a little longer at some of our favorite local ice cream shops. Speaking from personal experience, last week I drove past Ron's Ice Cream in Beacon and the line was basically across the street to Beacon's Memorial Park. I'm not complaining, I love seeing local business thrive.

What better news to share than a new ice cream shop and a local business? Dutchess County is getting ready to welcome Fishkill Creamery to their list of delectable ice cream shops.

On Monday, April 19th, it was announced that Fishkill Creamery was opened for business. In a Facebook post their neighbors at Stephano's Ristorante wrote:

Fishkill creamery is officially open located directly across from Stephano’s on Main Street in Fishkill! Make sure you stop by and show your support to a beginning local business. Fredo who worked for Stephano’s for years is the owner of Fishkill creamery and would love for everyone to stop by and check out the new place. Everyone is more then welcomed to park at Stephano’s and walk across street. Congratulations again Fredo and wish you the best of luck!

Judging from the photo's it looks like Fishkill Creamery is going to be a staple for ice cream lovers from all over the Hudson Valley.

Fishkill Creamery offers delicious hard scoop and soft severed ice cream as well as some specials. When they say specials, they're not messing around. On the menu? "Ice Scream For Churros" which is hard or soft ice cream "surrounded by churros" and topped with chocolate syrup and homemade whipped cream.

Need an extra kick to your ice cream? Order the Affogato, your choice of ice cream "drowned in espresso."

Who's ready for dessert!?

