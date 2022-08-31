‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When

What a great way to end the summer!

Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.

FREE Ice Cream in Lake Katrine

The first annual "cops & cones" event will give kids in Ulster County the chance to meet local police officers and enjoy a FREE small soft serve ice cream cone or cup. Jolly Cow and the Town of Ulster Police Department have announced that "cops and cones" will happen on Thursday, September 1st at the Jolly Cow location on Route 9W in Lake Katrine, New York.

Cops and Cones

Not only will kids enjoy free ice cream, but they will also have a chance to sit in a real police cruiser, and take a throw at the "Jolly Dunk Tank" to try and sink a police officer. There will also be face painting and more. Cops and Cones will start at 6 p.m. until closing time.

The Town of Ulster Police Department shared the event on their Facebook page and got hundreds of shares and a ton of comments. Most comments made by Kingston/Lake Katrine residents had the same positive message that it's great to see the community have a chance to come together. One commenter said, "Good to see cops trying to show kids there not all bad".

If you plan to take your kids to this great event, remember that the Jolly Cow did make the list of serving the Hudson Valley's biggest soft serve ice cream cones...

