Legendary Kingston Ice Cream Stand Sold to New Owners

A Kingston landmark ice cream stand for over 65 years has new ownership.

Kingston, New York is known for various things, its full of historic buildings and events, it was the first official capital of New York State, and it's the only city in Ulster County. Putting all of its histories aside, Kingston is also known for something that we all love in the summer, ice cream, and one of the popular places to bring the family for ice cream on a hot summer day or night has changed ownership.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mickey's Igloo

The Original Mickey's Igloo, located at 416 E Chester St, Kingston has been the destination of ice cream lovers in Ulster County for over 65 years. The Bigando Family have been a part of Mickey's for many years but according to their Facebook page, it appears that the time has come for the family to "pass the cone" to new owners. The post said, "With mixed emotions, The Bigando Family announces that we will be closing on the sale of The Original Mickey’s Igloo on Friday, May 19, 2023."

New Ownership at Mickey's Igloo

New ownership is set to take over operations on Friday (5/19) and soon-to-be former owners are reassuring customers that the transition will be a smooth one, "Rest assured Mickey’s Igloo is here to stay and you will continue to see familiar faces as The Bigando Family has been assisting the new owners to ensure a smooth transition."

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Mickey's Igloo Thanks Kingston

Spending 65 years as a part of the Kingston community is something that should be celebrated!!! For the Bigando family its a bittersweet moment but they are extremely grateful for everything, "We would like to thank all of our family, friends, and loyal customers for your continued patronage and support over the years and we wish the new owners much success as they continue to serve you! From our family to yours, we THANK YOU and wish you peace, good health, and much happiness. It has been our pleasure to serve you. And always remember, ice cream makes everything better!"

Mickeys Igloo not only offers a ton of soft-serve ice cream options, but they also offer a full menu of great food. Mickeys Igloo is open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.



6 of the Hudson Valley's Biggest Ice Cream Cones Six places where the size of the cone matters!