Two Hudson Valley Counties Could Lose MTA Train Service

Without help from the federal government, there's trouble on the tracks for MTA train service to both Orange and Rockland County. According to NBC New York, the potential cuts are in response to massive revenue shortfalls, and without a $12 billion bailout, service west of the Hudson River could be cut.

In the proposal released Wednesday by the MTA, the affected Hudson Valley stops would be at Pearl River, Nanuet, and Spring Valley in Rockland County and Suffern, Sloatsburg, Tuxedo, Harriman, Salsbury Mills/Cornwall, Campbell Hall, Middletown, Otisville, and Port Jervis all in Orange County. Potentially, a massive disruption for anyone in those communities relying on train service to commute or travel around the region.

NBC reports Rockland County Executive Ed Day responded by saying it was an insult to residents west of the Hudson. The move would reportedly save the MTA around $25 million but compared to the overall shortfall, a rather insignificant number if they're seeking $12 billion. While the tracks are owned by Metro-North, the lines are run under an agreement with NJ Transit.

Both Orange and Rockland Counties pay money to the MTA for train service and could withhold funds if service is canceled. Day also mentioned a desire to be released from any commitments with the MTA and would find ways to contract their own train service in the area.

