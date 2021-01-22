Two Hikers Rescued Near Kaaterskill Falls

Two more people have been added to the list of hikers that have needed to be rescued at or near Kaaterskill Falls over the past few months.

Each year, many people get lost, injured, or worse around the area of Kaaterskill Falls. It is always included in the most dangerous places in New York lists that go out each year, yet people still want to explore the grounds.

On January 12, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the DEC's Central Dispatch Office received a call from Greene County 911, who reported that two hikers had become lost on Layman's Monument Trail near Kaaterskill Falls. According to a press release, Forest Rangers were able to make contact with the lost hikers on their cell phones and were able to confirm their location and condition.

The hikers, who were from New York City informed rangers that they were at Layman's Monument on the Escarpment Trail with no injuries, but needed assistance hiking out due to darkness and icy trail conditions. Rangers arrived at the trailhead along with members of the Hunter Police Department. The hikers were located roughly one-mile in on the Escarpment Trail.

The hikers were provided hand and feet warmers, headlamps, and micro-spikes, and then were led out to the trailhead. Rangers were able to clear the scene by 8:20 p.m.

When heading out to explore the beautiful natural lands new York has to offer, always use caution and stay on the marked trails. Going off the trails could result in losing your way, or getting injured. It's a very dangerous area and needs to be explored using caution.