Will Another Giraffe Be Joining April? Spoiler Alert YES!

So it has been just about four years since April the Giraffe stole our hearts and our attentions as we all eagerly awaited the birth of her calf, TAJIRI or “Taj” for short who was born on April 15, 2017.

It was great news that when I went to 'check in on April' to see how she was doing via the Animal Adventure Park website, that I saw another Giraffe is going to be born 'soon.'

As we learned in 2017, 'soon' is a relative term. The veterinarians and team at Animal Adventure are obviously watching and waiting like the rest of us. This time around it is not April who will be birthing the calf, but Johari. According to the Animal Adventure Facebook page, the birth will be taking place whenever it is to take place.

Today we would like to share with you some of the growth and progress we are seeing with Johari! Without question,... Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Friday, January 8, 2021

Did you find yourself getting caught up in the excitement of April's impending birth in 2017? I know I did and to be honest, it is great to have something to look forward to that has zero to do with politics or a pandemic.

What do you think the new giraffe should be named? Have you ever been to the Animal Adventure Park? Have you watched their webcams?

You can keep in touch with how Johari is doing with her pregnancy, just like we all did with April's as she also has her own webcam. Click here for the link to see how Johari is doing.

