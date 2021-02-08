Rare Kangaroo Resides in Upstate New York Zoo

New York is home to one of the most unique exotic animals in the world.

I don't want to give you any flashbacks, but remember years ago waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth? It seemed like every single day we were glued to our computers and Youtube waiting for April to give birth.

April, if you didn't know, is a Hudson Valley native. Sort of. She was born at the infamous Catskill Game Farm back in 2006. April single-handedly introduced the world to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.

While April may be the star of the show in Harpursville, there might be a new celebrity in town.

New York Upstate.Com and the Times Union are reporting that the Animal Adventure Park introduced Kangaroo back in the fall.

The Kangaroo, named Cosmo, who had been hiding in his mother's pouch for the last four months finally made an appearance. Now that he is old enough to be handled by the zookeepers, they are able to learn more about the new "joey."

In their research, they found that Cosmo is leucistic. This means that Cosmo suffers from partial loss of pigmentation. This is extremely rare, due to the fact that Cosmo's parents are both regular Red Kangaroos.Leucistic is not to be confused with albino kangaroos with no pigment and pink eyes.

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, said "We are not aware of any leucistic red kangaroo in the United States, indicating just how rare of an occurrence this is."

For more details on how to see Cosmo the Kangaroo or April the Giraffe, visit The Animal Adventure Park website for ticket prices and visiting information.