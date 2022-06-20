Two Big Car Shows Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

This weekend is the first official weekend of the summer, and you know what goes hand in hand with summer? Cool classic car shows. Yup, here in the Hudson Valley, car shows are a big thing in the summertime. Not only do you get to hang outside with other car enthusiasts checking out some awesome cars, but often you’re helping out a good cause.

This weekend, there are two awesome car shows coming to Newburgh. You can check them both out, and not even have to worry about using all your five-dollar a gallon gas. Now, that’s a great way to kick off the summer.

The first show is the Knights of Columbus 11th Annual Msgr. Henry O’Carroll Memorial Car Show this Saturday, June 25, from 10 AM - 3 PM at Sears at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300. The show features cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and fun for the whole family. There will be raffles, food and drink, vendors, music, and even a special appearance from Batman.

The second car show is the Border Wars Car and Bike Show at Maroney’s Harley Davidson at 833 Union Avenue. This show is also this Saturday, June 25, from 10 AM - 4 PM. It’s New York vs.Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. There will be food, music, vendors, and awards for the top 50 best in show.

Two great car shows in one day within miles of each other. That’s an awesome thing for classic car lovers, and both shows offer fun for the whole family. If you were looking for the perfect way to spend the first weekend of summer, this just may be it.

