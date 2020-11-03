Twin Peaks Coffee & Donuts to Stay Open With New Owners

So you were sad, like I was, when you heard that Twin Peaks Coffee & Donuts was going to be closing this month? The reason? After many years of serving their customers and community, the owners were looking to take a step back after warmly running the business that brought smiles to the faces of kids of all ages.

The plan (according to their Facebook page) was to close on November 1, 2020. Maybe you were like myself and just wanted to get there a few more times to grab some donuts and coffee of course.

Did you? Which donut did you get? The Samoa? The Original? All of them? Which was the one that you just knew you couldn't resist each and every time that you visited?

2020 and Covid have had a great many businesses alter their plans and visions. When the owners of Twin Peaks made the announcement via Facebook that they would be closing on November 1, they also made the offer to assist in the transition should anyone wish to take over (and purchase) their dream and their business.

Good news for the donut lovers of the Catskills and the Hudson Valley! The current owners did get an offer for the business and they accepted! While the new owners Jodi and Sean get settled in you will continue to see a few familiar faces during the transition.

So even better news! Twin Peaks is still open, with fewer hours, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 AM until noon. So, I ask you this now, what flavor donut will you be getting when you go to introduce yourself to the new owners and wish them the best of luck?