Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop

The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley.

Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.

Another big celebrity was recently spotted and photographed in the Peekskill area. So, who was it?

Hints on who the famous actor is:

I'll give you some clues...he's an actor, voice actor, and comedian. Okay, that didn't narrow it down much, but he's starred in a popular Comedy Central series and has co-created an animated Netflix series called 'Big Mouth'. He has a connection to the area because he's from Rye, NY, and attended the Rye Country Day School. Again... who is it?

The famous actor and comedian is...

Nick Kroll! He was recently photographed at Peekskill Coffee and by the looks of it, everyone in the picture had a great time. It's always great when you see positive encounters with celebrities and great pictures from it.

I wonder who we'll see next in the Hudson Valley? If you've met any famous celebrities in the area let us know and send us a message on the station app.

