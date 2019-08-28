TV Series Seeks Hudson Valley Lab Space For Scenes
A big-time TV series is on the lookout for Hudson Valley lab space that can pose as a forensics lab.
The ideal location will also have a separate office or room that could be used to set up a small crime scene. This is a paid opportunity with a budget in the neighborhood of $14,000 for the two-day shoot.
Actors will be posing as scientists dusting fingerprints, doing DNA analysis and more and producers are looking to get the ball rolling in September with the director scouting the location on the 6th. The Technical Scout would pay a visit on September 9th with shoot dates on the 11 and 12. Both will be 12-14 hour days.
Anyone with information or a possible location should email the Hudson Valley Film Commission at filmcommission@me.com.
