Major Movie Set To Film In The Hudson Valley Seeks Local Vehicles

Producers of a tier-one feature film set to shoot in the Hudson Valley region are on the lookout for several specific vehicles needed for production. 2020 was off to a roaring start for television and movie production in the region but was derailed by the pandemic. However, things have been starting to pick back up where they left off in recent months and should continue to improve.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, plans call for filming in northern Ulster County in November and December, and if you have or know of anything that could fit producers' needs you should send an email to jonashton@me.com with contact information and a relevant photo.

Getty Images/Sean Gallup

As far as what they're looking for, they need a newer dark gray or black BMW for film shoots on November 22 and December 6, 7, and 13. A New York City taxi cab from the 90s or early 2000s is needed for December 2. A 56-seat charter bus is also needed for Saturday, December 19. Please be aware that dates are subject to change so some flexibility is desirable.

ThinkStock/Adrian Matthiassen

The Hudson Valley Film Commission, celebrating its 20th anniversary in operation this year, advocates for television and film production in the region. Recent highlights of the fruits of their labor include the debut of HBO's The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland filmed partly in Ulster County in the summer of 2019. According to HVFC founder and director Laurent Rejto, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Paramount, and many others have been active in the region over the last two years and that trend looks to continue.