When was the last time you took the bus, instead of driving or walking? Taking the bus has many perks, one of which being you don't have to deal with drivers who may or may not be paying attention to the roads. You also won't have to worry about where to park your car.

Yes, there are a few advantages to taking the bus, as well as disadvantages (like you're on someone else's schedule). How about the new advantage where the fares are free? That 100% goes down as an advantage.

When Will Ulster County Area Transit Be Running in My Area?

The full schedule of when the buses are running is always posted on the Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) website. Depending on where in Ulster County you want to go, the buses run Monday through Friday, with some routes also running on Saturday. Sunday service is available for the loop to the Poughkeepsie Train Station.

Where Can You Get on a UCAT Bus in Ulster County?

Again, this will depend on where you are and where you want to travel to. The schedule is here. Remember to be patient, but also know that with prices going up throughout the state and the nation, these savings will help a lot of people out. So, there could be new bus riders on your route, help them out. Let them know the secrets to riding the bus, including relaxing and being patient.

