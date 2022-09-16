Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films

The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings.

I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.

The Hudson Valley is also notorious for making all sorts of lists, state-wide and beyond, for great places to visit for a vacation or quick weekend getaway. A recent story published by iloveny.com has highlighted a number of NY Resorts and Hotels that have been featured in TV or film, and how these are places you, yes, you, can actually stay in.

Well, the Hudson Valley has made a few appearances on that list, so let's see where you can get yourself in the Hollywood scene here in the HV.

Hudson Valley Big Screen Resort & Hotel Appearances

Mohonk Mountain House - Upload

For as long as I can remember, there's been the speculation that Mohonk Mountain House was the inspiration behind The Shining, some even call it The Shining Hotel. Outside of that, though, Mohonk has made cameos in a few big screen productions including The Road to Welville from 1994, the show Billions on Showtime, and most recently, the Amazon Prime series called Upload.

You can make reservations to stay at this iconic Ulster County destination, and take advantage of the beautiful scenery, trails, on-site activities, food offerings, and spa services, but it'll cost you a pretty penny for your overnight stay.

Winter Clove Inn - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If the Catskills are more your speed, you've got a few options. For fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you'll want to make your way to the Winter Clove Inn, located in the Northern Catskills of Greene County which has been described as being just as much fun as it is portrayed in the show. It is known as one of America's oldest single family-owned hotels, first welcoming visitors in 1838, and was actually listed for sale back in 2020. Much like Mohonk, Winter Clove offers activities like hiking, swimming, and golf, and the grounds are home to beautiful sights including a large waterfall. The resort is open year-round for reservations.

Urban Cowboy Lodge - Uncoupled

About an hour in distance from the Winter Clove Inn, the Urban Cowboy Lodge is also located in the Catskills in Big Indian, with a 68-acre home base. You may recognize the Urban Cowboy Lodge from the Netflix series Uncoupled. Reviewers share that the Urban Cowboy is a place where you can go to simply chill out - even get lost in your thoughts. Porch sitting, board games, top-notch service and a spa too. Plus, you can even visit the infamous Phoenicia Diner which is a short ride from the lodge.

BONUS - Uncoupled Also Featured Belleayre Mountain!

Although iloveny did not cite Belleayre in their story, it's worth a mention from their cameo in Uncoupled. The Hudson Valley is lucky to be home to the acclaimed Best Ski resort in NY, also located in the Catskills.

So, where would you pick to channel your inner tv/movie star and enjoy a little Hudson Valley getaway?

