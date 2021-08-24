Tuxedo Road Sign Apparently Hacked with a Controversial Message

The sign's new messages seemed innocent at first but then it quickly took a troubling turn. Did you see it?

It is the summer in New York and that means construction crews will be doing constant work on the roads. While this work is taking place it is important to follow the speed guidelines while in active construction zones.

You should always pay attention to these signs to check the status for road work that may be ahead. There are also times when these signs can have important information regarding an Amber Alert as well. They were even utilized during the pandemic to let people know where testing centers were located.

According to State Scoop, these signs are surprisingly easy to hack into and alter the messaging. People will always use a

A weird occurrence with one of these road signs got a lot of attention residents and drivers passing through Tuxedo over the weekend.

The sign appeared to be hacked. This isn't the first time we've seen something like this in the Hudson Valley. At first it read, 'Happy Birthday!!!'. Then after a brief moment it changes into a controversial statement that has the nation divided for well over a year now.

Instagram: @bear.in.a.dan.suit

Well, that escalated quickly.

Many have been for defunding and even abolishing the police since the the protests that broke out all over the nation after the death of George Floyd.

It might be propaganda or a prank. Either way it could constitute as digital graffiti. It also could land someone a felony or a hefty fine.

