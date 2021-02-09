Tuesday Morning Snow Causes Major Backups, Dangerous Conditions

Snowfall overnight has blanked Hudson Valley roads with slippery snow that's causing accidents and backups all over the region.

The expected snow that began to fall early Tuesday has greeted commuters with another morning of slick roads. Accidents were already being reported long before the rush hour. Jsut after 6am Route 17 was backed up in both directions in Orange County after a car skidded off of a road on the southbound side and another disabled vehicle jammed up the northbound lanes.

After 7am Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, said that traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the Taconic State Parkway. southbound traffic was reportedly jammed due to several accidents. On the northbound lanes, some areas were unpassable. The conditions have only gotten worse since then. An accident at Bryant Pond Road had cars virtually parked. Another fender bender at Underhill Ave at Yorktown Heights is causing even more jams just before 8am.

The Thruway wasn't much better. Traffic has been snarled from New Paltz and Newburgh into Woodbury where an accident has cars at a standstill. More accidents were reported at exit 17 and 16 heading down to the tolls. Another accident on I-84 was reported near the ramp to the Taconic.

All of the Hudson River crossings have been slow going as well. Bridges in the Hudson Valley are posting speed restrictions and travelers are slowing down due to slippery driving conditions.

The good news is that as of 7:00am Metro-North trains were on or close to schedule.

The morning is expected to continue to be a challenge. Tune in to 101.5 WPDH for live traffic conditions throughout the day or sign up for traffic alerts through the free WPDH App.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app