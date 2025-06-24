Tragedy Shuts Down I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York For Hours

A major crash shut down part of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. At least one person is confirmed dead, but many questions remain.

On Monday, just before 2 p.m., New York State Police rushed to I-84 in the Hudson Valley for reports of a very serious accident that closed down the highway for hours.

Serious Accident On I-84 In Putnam County, New York

Google Google loading...

It happened on June 23, 2025, at approximately 1:48 p.m., on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of mile marker 61.4, in the Town of Kent.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Route 84 at Route 311 Westbound will be closed for an accident reconstruction until further notice. Travelers will be required to exit at Route 311 and detour to Ludingtonville Rd," Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services wrote on Facebook around 2:15 p.m.

Google Google loading...

New York State Police also confirmed I-84 westbound in the area would be closed to all traffic. Cars were forced off the highway at State Route 311.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area," New York State Police stated in a press release.

1 Death Confirmed

Canva Canva loading...

New York State Police confirmed at least one person was killed. Details about the person or crash haven't been released, as of this writing.

Officials haven't revealed what vehicles were involved in the accident, but photos on social media appear to show a tractor-trailer and truck.

I-84 westbound at the scene of the accident remained closed to traffic until 8:30 p.m.

New York State Police say more updates will be provided as when information becomes available.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State