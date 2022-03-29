Tracy Morgan Spotted With Daughter in Hudson Valley

Comedian Tracy Morgan spent some family time right here in the Hudson Valley this weekend.

The 30 Rock star is known for being a dedicated family man, and this weekend he and his daughter were spotted having some family fun right here in the Hudson Valley.

Tracy Morgan came to fame during his seven-year stint on Saturday Night Live. A few years after leaving, the comedian joined his former SNL cast member Tina Fey's sitcom 30 Rock, catapulting Morgan to stardom.

Tracy Morgan And Food Bank For New York City Team Up To Distribute Food At Sumner Houses In Brooklyn Ahead Of Thanksgiving Getty Images for Food Bank For N loading...

A year after 30 Rock ended, Morgan was involved in a serious traffic accident, leaving him seriously injured. After extensive rehab and therapy to learn to walk again, the actor has returned to the spotlight, appearing in Coming 2 America and an upcoming biopic about the life of Louis Armstrong.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Michael Loccisano/Getty Images loading...

Morgan lives in nearby Alpine, New Jersey where he lives in a $14 million mansion right across the Hudson River from Yonkers. Because he's located so close to the Hudson Valley, the comedian spends lots of time in the area with his children, and this weekend was no exception. Morgan and his eight-year-old daughter Maven were spotted on Sunday at the Castle Fun Center in Chester.

According to an Instagram post on the amusement park's account, Morgan and his daughter spent "a little time" at the venue. The two were seen strapped into a go-kart and smiling for the camera.

The Castle Fun Center has been an Orange County destination for decades and offers all sorts of attractions including rides, laser tag, mini-golf, ax throwing, an arcade and more.