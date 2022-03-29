In addition to the heartbreak so many endured, the pandemic has caused a lot of financial stress for so many people. Jobs were lost, businesses closed, bills piled up. There are still people struggling to get out of debt. If you are one of those people, and you’re looking for full-time employment or a way to make some extra money, then leave Thursday, April 14 open.

Get Hired Job Fair in Middletown, NY

The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown is hosting the Get Hired Job Fair on April 14 from 10 AM - 3 PM on the lower level near Center Court. It’s a free event. All you have to do is have your resume ready and show up. Dressing nice wouldn’t hurt, either. You’ll be able to meet with some of the best employers from a variety of industries. They will all be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Some of the prospective employers include Spectrum, Ethan Allen Workforce Solutions, LEGOLAND, Amazon, Arc of Hudson Valley, Adapt of Hudson Valley, Access Supports for Living, Resorts World, Keller Williams, DSW, 110 Grill, Allied Universal, Target, H&M, JC Penney, Precision Pipeline Solutions, West Point NAF, Express and more. Several retail stores at the Galleria will also be in attendance looking to fill positions.

The Get Hired Job Fair is a great opportunity to get your resumes to several companies all in one place and all in one day. It could be a life-changer if you’ve been searching for employment, and you’ll also make connections for future opportunities.

For more information, visit the Get Hired Job Fair website.

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.

The Top Paid Teachers in the Hudson Valley Here's a list of the top 31 median salaries for teachers ranked from lowest to highest at school districts in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.