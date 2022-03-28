What started as a way for a blended family of nine trying to figure out a creative way to still enjoy a reasonably priced vacation, has turned into a beautiful camping experience that allows visitors a way to get away entirely, shutting away the world for a little bit.

As of today, March 28th, the owners will open up the grounds at The Camp at Twin Creeks for the season and are offering a pretty generous promotion that many have already been taken advantage of, a free overnight stay in exchange for a review and promotion of this new business.

The Camp at Twin Creeks The Camp at Twin Creeks loading...

The Camp at Twin Creeks backstory

Located in Liberty, NY, about 20 minutes away from Bethel Woods, this 12-acre campsite, as described by owner Karen Finnegan, is the perfect way to disconnect from reality, and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

A bit more about Karen and her husband Kevin Svoboda, owners, who purchased the site this past October in what was a 'too good to be true' find. After spending a few weeks looking for a location to open up a campsite with Tentrr, they found the Sullivan County spot and knew they needed to move fast with an offer on the 12-acre wooded grounds.

The Camp at Twin Creeks The Camp at Twin Creeks loading...

Camping vs. Glamping

Now as for the camping, or glamping experience itself, The Camp at Twin Creeks site is home to a heated canvas tent (to keep you warm during these early Spring months) that is situated on a platform over a stream. The tent has a memory-foam mattress bed that sleeps two people as well as two cots, so ideally, the tent can sleep four comfortably and 'off the ground.' There is also a pop-up tent available in order to accommodate an additional few campers

The Camp at Twin Creeks The Camp at Twin Creeks loading...

Taking care of business

As for taking care of other 'business' on-site, they have a toilet that is housed inside a dome tent for privacy, and they're working on building a true outhouse structure to eventually house the bathroom for when nature calls in the woods. The site also has two fire pits with various cooking accessories for you to whip up your best camping cuisine.

attachment-275293027_109230235045054_3324060194167009092_n The Camp at Twin Creeks loading...

Free camping visit

Karen shared that the response to the complimentary stays in May was so overwhelming they almost couldn't keep up with all the requests. At this time, they are still booking the free stays for weeknights in April, for those interested in checking out what the site has to offer. She shared that the people who have reached out to stay at the site have such interesting stories about why they want to visit, and what they are hoping to get out of the experience.

attachment-275358363_109229771711767_2007030833920902635_n The Camp at Twin Creeks loading...

Camping plus concerts

One additional thing to note, the site is located about 15-20 minutes away from Bethel Woods, so when concert season begins, The Camp at Twin Creeks will be offering a shuttle service to shows as well.

More information about The Camp at Twin Creeks and the complimentary stay offer can be found here.

