Tour the Prison Of Horrors This Fall in Warwick

We may be facing another toilet paper and paper towel shortage, but there is no shortage of haunted activities this fall across the Hudson Valley.

From haunted houses and corn mazes, there are tons of options if you're looking for a scare this Halloween season in the mid-Hudson region. Looking for Halloween costume murder mystery parties? We have that too!

But if you're looking for an extremely unique experience where you can tour a haunted Hudson Valley jail and then get "locked down" in said jail you may want to head out to Warwick.

Most Hudson Valley residents know of the haunted Hudson Sports Complex. The sports complex, which was the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, is known for its paranormal activity. According to Ghost Hunt USA, there are reports of " apparitions, electrical disturbances, shadow figures, being physically touched, disembodies voices, and footsteps." The activity even brought Ghost Nation to the Hudson Valley to investigate.

This fall you can take a tour of the Prison of Horrors. The Hudson Sports Complex website shares that they will " take you on a journey showcasing the spooky history of our grounds" adding that you should "prepare yourself for some creepy scenes as you will get to experience a tour of unoccupied areas (or are they...) on our campus."

After, you can check out the Lockdown Experience. Become a hunter or the hunted as you try to "survive the pitch-dark haunted corridors of an abandoned prison." The interactive event includes a waiver and they recommend that patrons "wear sensible footwear you don't mind getting dirty and make sure your phone is fully charged or bring an external charger."

Prison or Horror and Lockdown Experience both require reservations and tickets which can be made and purchased at the Hudson Sports Complex website.

Stay the Night at This Hauntingly Charming Millbrook Castle Experience the haunted Hudson Valley with a stay at this charming, and allegedly haunted, Millbrook castle.

Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Bowling Ally in the Staatsburg Firehouse The Old Staastburg Firehouse (now Roosevelt Engine Co 5.) houses an abandoned bowling ally. Local Hudson Valley firefighters tell us that they believe the bowling ally was created back in the 50s and was used until the early 90s.

Four Hudson Valley Companies Among Fastest Growing in Country A list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States includes four spectacularly successful small businesses right here in the Hudson Valley.