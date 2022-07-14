How Can You Tour the 3 Historic Lighthouses of the Hudson Valley?

Looking for something to do this week? Or weekend? How about getting outdoors and investigating one of the historic sites here in the Hudson Valley? Did you know that we have not just one, but three historic lighthouses here in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

Where are they and when can you actually go inside to take a look at them? Are they all actually accepting visitors? Or will you only be able to look at them from a boat or a kayak?

Where are the lighthouses located here in the Hudson Valley?

Bob Taylor (HALPS) Bob Taylor (HALPS) loading...

There are three to be found within a short drive of where you are.

The Esopus Meadows Lighthouse, Port Ewen, NY 12466

Known as "The Maid of the Meadows."

Known as "The Maid of the Meadows." The Saugerties Lighthouse, 168 Lighthouse Dr, Saugerties, NY 12477

Known as the "Saugerties Light."

Known as the "Saugerties Light." The Hudson Athens Lighthouse, Hudson, NY 12534

Known as "The Hudson City Light."

Tour dates from Athens are Second Saturdays July 9th (also the Athens Street Festival), August 13th, September 10th, and October 8th. Tours will leave the Athens Riverfront Park at 10:00, 11:30 and 1:00.Tour dates for Hudson are Fourth Saturdays July 23rd, August 27th, September 24th, and October 22nd. Tours will leave from the Hudson City dock behind the Gazebo at the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park at 10:00, 11:30 and 1:00.

The tour is an opportunity to learn about the important role that the Hudson River played in the development of the upper Hudson River Towns and the role that the Hudson-Athens lighthouse plays in the safe navigation of river transportation.

When Can You Visit the Lighthouses?

Rondout Lighthouse on the Hudson River in Kingston, New York. nancykennedy loading...

The Athens Hudson Lighthouse is open on certain Saturdays for tours, with departures alternating on opposite weeks from either Athens or Hudson. Tours are limited to 24-people at a time and take place on select days at 10 am, 11:30 am and 1:00 pm.

The Saugerties Lighthouse is open on a limited basis, during daytime hours. There is also a gift shop, and a bed & breakfast to be able to stay at, all of which honor and support the lighthouse.

The Esopus Lighthouse is open to tours by appointment. If you are a boater and see the flag flying, you are encouraged to stop in while the flag is flying.

Which is the best lighthouse to visit in the Hudson Valley?

lightphoto lightphoto loading...

Well, that is for you to decide. Here are a few tips for visiting one of these (or any lighthouse). Remember to wear sturdy shoes, as you can never be too sure of the walking conditions. Also, remember that there probably aren't bathroom facilities at the lighthouse as well. Plus, most of the lighthouses are run by not-for-profit organizations and they greatly appreciate any donations that you wish to make or time that you would like to volunteer.

Intrigued by your own lighthouse experience? How can you stay in one?

You Can Escape And Spend The Night In This Classic Upstate New York Lighthouse

You Can Stay In This 1838 Lighthouse In Selkirk, New York