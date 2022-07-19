Top ‘Weather-Related Killer’ In U.S. Forecast For New York State

New Yorkers are being told to prepare for many days of "dangerously high heat" and "extreme" weather conditions.

On Monday, Gov. Katy Hochul urged New Yorkers across New York State to prepare for "dangerous heat conditions."

New Yorkers Urged To Prepare For 'Extreme Heat' Across New York State

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

"The next several days will bring extreme heat throughout the state with dangerous heat indices potentially reaching into the 100s," Hochul said. "I am urging all New Yorkers to prepare for heat and humidity this week and to keep a close eye on the weather over the next couple of days. As New Yorkers, we take care of one another, so please don't forget to check on neighbors, especially seniors, those with young children, and people with disabilities."

Extreme heat is expected across New York State on Tuesday with the dangerous weather lasting until at least Thursday. Officials think hot temperatures mixed with moderate-to-high humidity levels will bring heat index values in the 90s and potentially the low 100s in certain areas, of New York State, including the New York City region.

"Dangerously High Heat" Expected For Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Near-Record Heat Wave Grips U.S. East Coast, Midwest Getty Images loading...

"Dangerously high heat" is expected in the lower Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, on Long Island on Tuesday. Most of the state "will be blanketed with high heat and humidity with temperatures hovering around 95 degrees" on Wednesday, officials say.

Thursday could be the most dangerous day with downstate regions, including the Hudson Valley, with heat index values currently expected to break the 100-degree mark, according to Gov. Hochul's office.

Thursday's Weather Very Dangerous For All Of New York State

Phoenix Boils In Near-Record Heat Wave Getty Images loading...

"The effects of high heat and humidity over the course of a few days create dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness. New Yorkers should do their best to stay indoors and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. If you choose to exercise or have to work outside, try to do so in the early morning or evening hours when the sun is down, and temperatures are not as extreme," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Valley Weather's current 5-day forecast is predicting highs in the 90s for the Hudson Valley through Saturday.

Heat Is The Number 1 Weather-Related Killer in New York

Heat wave of extreme sun and sky background. Hot weather with global warming concept. Temperature of Summer season. Lemon_tm loading...

"The New York State Department of Health also reminds New Yorkers that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat. Some individuals are at a higher risk for heat-related illness than others. New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love," the New York State Department of Health Stated.

Below are tips on how you can stay hydrated during extreme heat and ways to keep cool.

Feeling Thirsty? How to Stay Hydrated During Extreme Heat

Feeling The Heat? These Should Help Keep Cool