Top-Prize Winning Lotto Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley Supermarket

Someone shopping at a Hudson Valley grocery store also picked up a top-prizing winning lottery ticket.

Someone in Orange County won the top prize for Wednesday's Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers were 09-11-12-23-35.

The winning ticket sold in Orange County was purchased at the ShopRite located at 125 Dolson Avenue in Middletown, the New York State Lottery reports.

The ticket is worth $61,014, according to the New York State Lottery.

It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe. Options - Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers - Redeem directly at a local Prize Center - Mail it to the Lottery What you need To redeem your prize, you will need to provide Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

