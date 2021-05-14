Top-Prize Winning Lotto Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley Supermarket
Someone shopping at a Hudson Valley grocery store also picked up a top-prizing winning lottery ticket.
Someone in Orange County won the top prize for Wednesday's Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers were 09-11-12-23-35.
The winning ticket sold in Orange County was purchased at the ShopRite located at 125 Dolson Avenue in Middletown, the New York State Lottery reports.
The ticket is worth $61,014, according to the New York State Lottery.
It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:
To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe.
Options
- Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers
- Redeem directly at a local Prize Center
- Mail it to the Lottery
What you need
To redeem your prize, you will need to provide
Your winning ticket
A filled-out Claim Form
A valid government-issued ID
