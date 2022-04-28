Top Podcast Takes on Missing Poughkeepsie Woman Case

A missing persons case from Dutchess County in the late 90s has gained the spotlight again after one of the most popular true-crime podcasts gives it center stage.

Back in the day, if you wanted to get information about cold cases and unsolved mysteries, you would have to watch, wait for it, Unsolved Mysteries. Nowadays, you can find a podcast about any cold case or mystery you could possibly think of.

If you scroll through the Apple Podcast app, every week you'll find audiochuck's Crime Junkie in the top 10. If you took a look this week you would see that Crime Junkie's latest episode titled MISSING: Michelle Eason Part 1 was sitting at #1 on the top 10 charts.

If Michelle Eason sounds familiar, that's because her story takes place in Poughkeepsie.

Eason was last seen in Poughkeepsie and Beacon in September of 1997. During that time in the area, 7 women were reported missing. In Eason's missing person file NY.gov writes:

Michelle C. Eason is one of seven women reported missing from the Dutchess County area since October 1996. She has extensive dental work and a birth mark/dark area on left shoulder.

Ashley Flowers, the host of Crime Junkie, dissects Eason's last known whereabouts and digs up more information about Eason with help from a local reporter. While they unravel the twist and turns of Eason's story they end up on Kendal Francois.

Francois was found guilty of strangling 6 and drowning 1 of the 7 missing women in Poughkeepsie, in 1998. However, Francois never admitted to being a part of Eason's disappearance.

Part 2 of Michelle Eason's Crime Junkie sounds like it will focus on the Kendal Francois connection. You can listen to Crime Junkie wherever streaming is available.

