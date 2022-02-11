10 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York

This list is for people who want to enjoy tacos every day and not just on Tuesday. Do you agree with the list? Are there any we should add?

It's no secret that Poughkeepsie knows food. Some people have the opinion that our region's most popular food is pizza. That might be a fair assumption because there are so many pizza parlors in the area. According to Pizza Need, New York City alone consumes 500,000 pizza pies every day. New Yorkers love pizza whether it's for lunch or dinner. Some even eat it multiple times a day. Here are the 9 top rated pizza placed in Poughkeepsie. Is pizza or Italian food the most popular around here?

If it's not then what is? Many would argue that Mexican food is right up there or a close second.

According to Statista, in 2020 over 230 million Americans consumed Mexican food or Mexican ingredients on a regular basis. Whether it's nachos, tacos, burritos, or tamales our country loves eating food from south of the border and the Hudson Valley is not any different. We can appreciate good Mexican dishes all the way up here. In fact, I think we've got some of the best Mexican restaurants.

Poughkeepsie alone has some amazing Mexican restaurants. We've compiled a list of some of the top rated places according to Yelp. Rather than going by the restaurants that had the most stars we decided to rank them based on the most stars and how many reviews they received.

We also excluded chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle and Chilli's.