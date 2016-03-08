Top 5 Coffee Places In the Hudson Valley

Recent studies show that coffee can help make you smarter, burn fat, and detox your liver. The Hudson Valley if full of great places to grab a cup of java. In honor of Caffeine Awareness Month here are the top 5 places to grab a cup of coffee in the local area.

To help conduct our search, we took to Yelp. With the Hudson Valley being so large, we narrowed our search down to Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Putnam Counties. Many places serve coffee, for our list we only ranked establishments where coffee is their main product.

Something Sweet Dessert Cafe - Middletown

The top ranked coffee place comes from Orange County. The company's website boasts the place as the best kept secret in Middletown. Those in the know, tend to agree. One Yelp reviewer said the "coffee is out of this world." While another said after discovering the cafe they had to "come back the next day" for more coffee! The Ground Hog - Wappingers Falls

The highest rated cup of coffee from Dutchess County can be found in Wappingers Falls. A self-describer "coffee and cappuccino lover," said she "practically melted" after one sip of a mocha-coconut coffee. The Freight House Cafe - Mahopac

If you are in Putnam County and in the need of a pick-me-up, The Freight House Cafe is the place to stop. It's an original historic railroad freight building that "serves delicious breakfast wraps and even better coffee," according to one reviewer. The menu features a long list of teas and local coffees. Bank Square Coffeehouse - Beacon

Over in Beacon the Bank Square Coffeehouse offers a 1990s coffeehouse vibe. The company's website claims they are the Hudson Valley's premier coffee shop. With comfy couches, chairs, and an outdoor patio one reviewer said the coffeehouse is more of an "outing," than a place to quickly to run in and out for a cup. Tea Talk Cafe - Poughkeepsie

Tea Talk features a menu with a large selection of both tea and coffee. The Poughkeepsie cafe has some great coffee, but if you stop here, you may want to try the tea. When you are talking caffeine tea obviously also counts. One reviewer said Tea Talk Cafe offers the "Best boba tea in the Hudson Valley." Another reviewer hopes to find a way to "inject" the tea directly into her vein!

Of course everyone will have their own opinion when it come to the best coffee in the Hudson Valley. These are the top 5 according to Yelp. Did your favorite coffee shop make the list? What place or places do you feel should be here?