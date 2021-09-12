Top 3 Ways to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the Hudson Valley

Long weekends always call for a celebration. Whether we choose to stay local and relax or travel with friends and family, it make for a fun filled time. As we celebrate the holiday weekend, we can attend events in the Hudson Valley.

Here are the top 3 events that are for all ages.

Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Craft Fair Fall Show

This event is celebrating its 40th anniversary year of highlighting handmade works. Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Craft Fair Fall Show is promoted by Quail Hollow Events. There will be live entertainment, wines beer and local food. This 3 day long event will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This is located at the Ulster County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, September 4th from 10am-5:30pm

Sunday, September 5th from 10am-5:30pm

Monday, September 6th from 10am-4:00pm

Admission for adults is $10, seniors is $9 and children under 12 are free.

Discounted tickets and coupons can be found here.

Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market, Labor Day Market

This special Labor Day farmers market will take place on Monday, September 6th from 3-6:30pm. On site, there will be fresh fruits, eggs, vegetables, cider, baked goods and more.

Located at The Pavilion at MHCM (75 N. Water St., Poughkeepsie, NY)

Find out more here.

Mohonk Mountain House Labor Day Weekend

This will take place on Sunday, September 5th at 9am. As we celebrate all that summer has to offer, there will be live concerts and performances during this weekend at 8:30pm. For residents who stay on site, there is a jam-packed weekend of fun.

In addition to live music, there will be a nature scavenger hunt at 2:30pm, an archery session at 4pm and campfire with smores at 9pm.

Find out more about this fun filled weekend here.

