Top 10 Hudson Valley, New York Stories For September 2021

Air-breathing fish that eats animals, secret gas tricks and store closings top September's news.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Top 10 Hudson Valley For September 2021

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

#10 Alarming Number of Deer Are Dying in the Hudson Valley

The DEC confirmed a number of deer in the Hudson Valley are dying from a rare disease. The DEC confirmed that several white-tailed deer in the towns of Nelsonville and Cold Spring in Putnam County and near Goshen in Orange County died after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. CLICK HERE to read more

#9 Hochul Issues New 'Universal Mask Requirements' For New York

Gov. Hochul told many New Yorkers to put the mask back on. Face coverings for anyone older than two, including all staff & visitors, are now required

at NYS Office of Children and Family Services, licensed or registered child care centers, home-based group family care programs, family child care programs, after-school child care programs, and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours. CLICK HERE to read more

#8 New York Father Killed On Route 9W in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley family is mourning the loss of a father to two young children. 33-year-old Tyler Lane of New Baltimore was traveling north on State Route 9W when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling in the southbound lane. Lane was pronounced at the scene. CLICK HERE to read more

#7 Longtime Hudson Valley Pizzeria Responds To Rumors Food Changed

A Hudson Valley pizzeria is responding to rumors that their food tastes differently after 40 years. Colandrea Pizza King opened up in 1980 in Middletown. The popular pizzeria located on Route 211 East is now under new ownership. Many say the food tastes different. However, the new owners took to Facebook to assure customers the food has not changed. CLICK HERE to read more

#6 Hudson Valley Teen Student Killed After Football Game

An Arlington High School junior was stabbed to death following a football game in Dutchess County. The Arlington School District confirmed Quraan Smith, a junior at Arlington High School, was the victim. Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, 18, of the City of Poughkeepsie was interviewed by police and taken into custody in connection with a stabbing. CLICK HERE to read more

#5 'Secret Button' Trick Actually Works on Hudson Valley Gas Pumps

This hidden hack will instantly turn off the sound on your gas pump so you don't have to listen while filling up. While gas pumps at each station are slightly different, the hack generally works the same way. As soon as the annoying programming or ad turns on, simply press one of the buttons on the right side of the screen. The volume will instantly cut off and allow you to pump your gas in peace and quiet. CLICK HERE to read more

#4 Traffic Nightmare on New York State Thruway Until Thanksgiving

Hudson Valley drivers are told to expect delays on parts of the New York State Thruway until around Thanksgiving. The New York State Thruway Authority announced traffic will be reduced to one lane at the northbound exit 15 ramp to New Jersey (New Jersey-I-287-NJ Route 17 South). The lane reduction is needed for bridge joint repair work on the ramp, officials say.

#3 Alligator Captured at Hudson Valley Junior High School

A 50-pound alligator was caught inside a Dutchess County school. East Fishkill police called o the DEC around 1 a.m. on Tuesday reporting a four- to five-foot alligator roaming around Van Wyck Junior High School. A next-door neighbor, who just happened to look out her living room window, noticed the animal walk into the Wappinger Falls school. The alligator was safely removed from the high school, hours before students arrived and taken to an animal rehab specialist. It’s unclear how the alligator ended up in the area. CLICK HERE to read more

#2 Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley

An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State. The DEC announced the agency is investigating the prevalence of the invasive northern snakehead fish in Bashakill Marsh in Wurtsboro, Sullivan County, after a recent angler report from the area. CLICK HERE to read more

#1 3 Popular Department Stores Closing in New York, Hudson Valley

Another iconic department store is leaving the Hudson Valley. The final Kmart in all of the Hudson Valley will soon close its doors. The Kmart located on Tarrytown Road in White Plains is closing. The Sears and Kmart, both on Beverley Road in Brooklyn are both closing CLICK HERE to read more

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.