‘Secret Button’ Trick Actually Works on Hudson Valley Gas Pumps

We tried a secret hack on some local gas pumps and were shocked to find out that it actually worked.

Fueling up the car is something that we all have to do, but a helpful little trick will make the chore a little less annoying the next time you visit the gas station. New gas pumps are being installed all over the Hudson Valley with exciting new features that can either save time or simply annoy the hell out of you. Some extra technology is hidden in these new pumps that will make your gas filling experience much more enjoyable.

Upgrades like Apple Pay and fast-filling pumps are great news for people on the go who don't want to spend more time than necessary gassing up their cars. But some gas stations have also decided to take advantage of those few minutes you're trapped in front of the pump by bombarding you with unwanted advertisements and "news" programming.

We've all been in a situation where we're traveling home after a long day at work and realize that the gas gauge is dangerously close to empty. Although it's the last thing we want to have to do, we pull into the station and begin to fuel up. Hoping to just zone out for a few moments, you're suddenly rattled by the loud noise of an ad disguised as an "entertainment" report blaring from the pump.

I'm not sure who decided to put a television screen on the gas pump, but that person should certainly burn in hell. Not only is the content on the screen nothing you're ever interested in seeing, but it's also set at a deafening volume. As each pump turns on, customers are subjected to a symphony of television screens blaring out of sync at full volume.

Well, there is a solution to this headache, but it's something that's not publicized by gas stations. This hidden hack will instantly turn off the sound on your gas pump so you don't have to listen while filling up.

While gas pumps at each station are slightly different, the hack generally works the same way. As soon as the annoying programming or ad turns on, simply press one of the buttons on the right side of the screen. The volume will instantly cut off and allow you to pump your gas in peace and quiet.

We tried the hack at several local gas stations and it worked at each one. The button is usually the second one down on the right, but if that doesn't work, just hit each one until the sound cuts out.

While this hack won't save the world, it will save your sanity when you need it the most. So the next time you're at the pump, don't suffer through that loud "news update." Just hit the button and enjoy your moment of zen.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.