Gov. Hochul is telling many New Yorkers to put the mask back on.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new measures to slow the spread of COVID.

"To help slow the spread of the Delta Variant and reopen our economy safely, I'm announcing a series of universal mask measures," Hochul stated.

Face coverings for anyone older than two, including all staff & visitors, are now required

at NYS Office of Children and Family Services, licensed or registered child care centers, home-based group family care programs, family child care programs, after-school child care programs, and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours.

"These universal mask requirements apply to anyone medically able to tolerate wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status," Hochul added.

New masking requirements will also apply to congregate programs and facilities licensed, registered, operated, certified or approved by the NYS Office of Mental Health; NYS OASAS; NYS OPWDD; NYS OCFS; and NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, according to Hochul.

"With Delta on the rise, requiring masks is a key part of slowing the spread, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul said. "This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools."

