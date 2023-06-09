Thousands to Celebrate Pride in Poughkeepsie This Weekend

The wildfire smoke has lifted over Poughkeepsie just in time for a rainbow of pride to emerge this weekend.

In June of 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. Patrons of the gay nightclub and members of the community were outraged and began a protest and riots that lasted for six days. The incident is credited with the beginning of the gay rights movement in the United States.

Today, June is known as Pride Month. There are parades, concerts and other events held all over the country to celebrate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer members of the community. The month also marks memorial ceremonies for those who have been lost to HIV/AIDS, suicide and hate crimes.

Pride will be in full display on Saturday, June 10 as a parade and festival take place in the City of Poughkeepsie. The colorful parade will step off at the corner of Main and Market at noon and work it's way down to Waryas Park. Just as the parade begins, the festival will also kick off a day of fun activities for the whole family. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance at the waterfront.

On Sunday there will be a 5K Pride Run at the Shoppes at South Hills parking lot starting at 9am. The run is an untimed race, which means it's open to everyone from runners to walkers. Participants will receive some cool swag as well. Pre-registration and other information can be found on the Dutchess Pride Center's website.

There are several other events planned for the rest of the month as well, including an author chat and Pride night at Heritage Financial Park.

