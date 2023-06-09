6 Wildfires Scorch New York State As Wildfire Burns In Canada

Firefighters have battled at least six wildfires in New York State.

The New York State DEC confirmed forest rangers have responded to "numerous wildfires" in recent days.

Wildfires In Poestenkill, Rensselaer County; Town of Hadley, Saratoga County; Town of Chazy, Clinton County; Town of Hancock, Delaware County; Garrison, Putnam County; Town of Johnsburg, Warren County



DEC Rangers battled fires in Rensselaer County, Saratoga County, Clinton County, Delaware County, Warren County and Putnam County.

The wildfire in Putnam County started between a trail and the Hudson River and spread to Hudson Highlands State Park, officials say.

The blaze was under control by 10 p.m. on June 2, but overnight, the fire grew from one acre to 1.5 acres.

Firefighters returned the next day to contain the fire once more.

Canadian Wildfire Still Impacting New York State

Canadian officials told New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul that there are still over 200 wildfires burning over ten million acres of land in Canada.

Many are located in remote areas and considered "out of control."

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S.

One New York official said the Canadian wildfires made New York State look like Mars and smell like cigars.

