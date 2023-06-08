Catch a Beautiful Hudson Valley Sunset at one of These Dutchess County Parks

I may be biased, but the Hudson Valley has some of the best views of sunrises and sunsets in the US. But hey, that's just me.

If you're anything like me and are looking to catch a sunset now that the warmer weather is here, Dutchess County Parks is making it easier and more accessible at certain parks.

Extended Sunset Hours in Dutchess County

Dutchess County Parks announced on social media that they're extending their closing time to 9 pm in hopes that guests will be able to enjoy the sunsets a little longer. They explain on Facebook:

June sunsets on the Hudson River are not to be missed! Make sure to check one out at either Bowdoin, Quiet Cove or Upper Landing Park. Beginning on Monday, June 5, our Park Closing Hours change to 9:00PM. See you at the river's edge.

Take a look at the weather for the next few days and head out to one of the 3 Dutchess County Parks mentioned above at these locations:

Bowdoin Park: 85 Sheafe Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Quiet Cover: 1 Clear Water Dr, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Upper Landing Park: 83 N Water St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

State Park Sunset Drama?

With all of that being said, not all parks located in Dutchess County are getting the extended sunset time treatment. In a Hyde Park group on Facebook, one commenter shared that while looking to watch the sunset state parks like Val Kill and Vanderbilt have signs that say they close at 8 pm, but the gates are closed as "early as 7:00."

Many community members cleared up the confusion and explained that usually at State Parks the park is open until 8 if you're inside the gates, but the entrance closes earlier so no more guests enter the park with the exit staying open until everyone has gotten off the premises.

Maybe these state parks will extend their sunset hours too. Fingers crossed!

