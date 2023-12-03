This Is New York State’s Most Expensive Restaurant

If you got some money to blow and want to treat yourself, you might want to check out New York State's most expensive restaurant.

Love Food created a list of the most expensive restaurants in every state. Not surprisingly, the spot that will set you back the most is in New York City.

La Grenouille Is New York State's Most Expensive Restaurant

La Grenouille is a haute French restaurant, located at 3 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022. It has a 4.4-star rating on Google.

Love Food created the list based on the cost of the main course,

New York City is home to some of the world’s most expensive restaurants including Masa, a dizzyingly brilliant Japanese restaurant with equally dizzying prices. Beyond the world of chefs' tasting menus, the spot with the most expensive main course is La Grenouille, a beautiful, flower-filled French restaurant that’s been on the Manhattan scene since 1962. The menu changes according to the seasons, although one of the mainstays is the Classic Sole with Dijon Hollandaise, the priciest choice at $88.

La Grenouille, which was established in 1962, has live jazz, and jackets are required. The menu offers a variety of classics, including:

- Baked Little Neck Clams, Tomato Bruschetta

- La Grenouille's Classic Split Pea Soup

- Grilled Shrimp, Caesar Salad

- Chicken Pot Pie

- Filet Mignon, Potato, Onion Crisps Truffled "Perigueux" Sauce

- "Old Blue Eyes" Roasted Chicken, Champagne Sauce, Mushroom Duxelle

And of course, the most expensive main course in New York:

La Grenouille's Classic Sole, Dijon Hollandaise, Haricots Verts

You can check out La Grenouille's full menu here. You can take a look at Love Food's list of the most expensive restaurants in each state here.

