Did we miss the memo that diners in the Hudson Valley aren't open 24 hours anymore?

Is anyone else under the impression that almost all diners in the Hudson Valley are open 24 hours? I can't be the only one who thinks about going to a diner and thinks that it is the one place you can get a meal or at least a hot cup of coffee any time of day or night. Well if you are like me get ready to have your mind BLOWN...LOL!

Diners Used to be Open 24 Hours Right?

For as long as I can remember the diner was the one place I was also comforted by knowing that if I was hungry any time of day I could pull in, grab a booth or a spot at the counter and get a hot meal. I remember pulling into diners in New Paltz back in the day and having breakfast at 4 in the morning and loving every bite. I remember it fondly and can't believe that that experience will never happen again!!!

5 Popular Hudson Valley Diners Aren't 24 Hours?

I will admit, I was shocked to find out that most of the Hudson Valley's popular diners aren't open 24 hours. I'm not sure if this is new or not, but I always thought they were all open 24 hours. I searched online for five of the most recognized diners in the Hudson Valley and here's what I found, NONE are open past midnight, not even on weekends.

Red Line Diner

Located at 588 Route 9, Fishkill, NY, the Red Line Diner is open seven days a week Monday through Sunday. Their daily hours of operation are 7 a.m. through 12 a.m. One would think being as close as they are to 84, they along with a couple of the diners mentioned below would be 24 hours because they're so close to I-84. NOPE!

84 Diner

Located at 853 NY-52, Fishkill, NY is open seven days a week and has recently updated its hours of operation and is now open Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. with seating stopping at 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. with seating stopping at 10 p.m.

Alexis Diner

Located at 5023 Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 a.m. Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Eveready Diner

Located at 4184 Albany Post Rd (Route 9) Hyde Park, NY is open seven days a week Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Dutchess Diner

Located at 1950 South Rd (Route 9) across from the Galleria in Poughkeepsie, NY is open seven days a week Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.

